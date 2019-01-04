When he committed to SMU and then-coach Larry Brown out of Corona (Calif.) Centennial High School five years ago, Sedrick Barefield had the sort of plan that’s all too common among highly regarded recruits these days.
“You always expect to be that kid who comes into college, plays one or two years and leaves to play professionally,” Barefield said. “But for me, it’s been the exact opposite.”
Barefield left SMU without scoring a single point. He played just five games for the Mustangs as a freshman in 2015-16, averaging 3.2 minutes a game, and transferred to Utah in January 2016.
He became eligible in December 2016 but, after averaging 26.5 points over his first two games with the Utes, averaged just six over the next five games.
In the fifth game of that stretch, against Arizona at McKale Center, Barefield was 1 for 7 from 3-point range and 4 of 12 overall.
“It’s been extremely hard, a lot of days of frustration,” Barefield said. “There were a lot of days I’d go back to my dorm room crying. But I played for coach K (Larry Krystkowiak) and I’ve played for Larry Brown and those are guys who push their players.
“I feel like my college career has been a total learning experience. I’ve grown so much mentally learning from there. Coming into college, I didn’t know the game and now I understand it more than ever.”
Now the Utes’ leading scorer, Barefield heated up late last season, averaging 16.0 points during Utah’s NIT run and scoring 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting against Penn State in the final.
“I thought Sedrick was tremendous the last six weeks” of last season, Krystkowiak said in August. “He gained a lot of confidence. It was understanding what it takes and having some of that experience under his belt.”