Finding ways to connect and be kind

It was a glorious September day in Washington, D.C. as our group of scientists walked by the White House on our way to a meeting. Little did we know that in the next 2 hours our lives and that of our country would change drastically. The ensuing 36 hours in D.C. was a combination of terror and concern for our families and friends. No cabs, no traffic, the Capitol, White House and monuments cordoned off. Military police stationed across the city. Looking south, smoke from the Pentagon billowed skyward and the number of private jets leaving National Airport was constant. That evening after the FBI said it was safe to go back to our hotel, we walked back to Georgetown and the city felt besieged.
Three days later as two scientists and two lawyers drove across the country to our homes in the West, we stopped and talked to people at rest areas, restaurants, hotels and gas stations. The trauma of the event has somehow allowed people to show understanding and compassion to each other and to find ways to connect and be kind. It was a sense we were all in this together and that as a country and people, we would work through the trauma and find a way to be human. I continue to have hope that the political differences that divide us now can heal. We did for a few weeks in 2001. I hope we can do it again.