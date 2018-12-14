That doesn’t seem like such a big deal on the surface. High school football players graduate in December and enroll in college in January all the time.
But Grant Gunnell and receiver Jalen Curry, a four-star prospect who’s also on Arizona’s radar, are the first to do so at St. Pius X High School. For Gunnell, it required summer-school classes in 2017 and ’18 and a heavier-than-usual workload his junior year.
Like many who push themselves to graduate and enroll early, Gunnell is seeking a jump-start on college. He considers the first semester a “free semester” to get ahead on school and football.
“I’m excited,” Gunnell said. “I just want to get as comfortable as I can, meet as many teammates as I can and form that bond. You all have to trust each other to play with each other.”
Gunnell spoke to the Star by phone one evening this week — awakened from a nap at 7:45 p.m. Houston time. He couldn’t talk over the weekend because he had too much homework to do. His last day of school was Wednesday.