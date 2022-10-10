 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire Birds

  Updated

Fire Birds (1990)

Tucson and Arizona locations: Army Pilot Training Post in Tucson, Mammoth, Mesa, Sonoran Desert, Apache Leap Mountains in Superior, Superstition Mountains, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Superior, Picketpost Mountain in Superior, Superstition Wilderness, Miami, Globe, Reymert, Tonto National Forest, Apache Junction

Nicolas Cage, Tommy Lee Jones, Sean Young

Action, adventure: Elite Apache helicopter pilots must destroy powerful drug cartels.

Box office gross: $14.76 million

