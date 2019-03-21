A trailer fire that closed down State Route 90, north of Whetstone, has turned into a brush fire, officials say.
What started as a semi-trailer fire is moving east and has already burned approximately 2 miles east of the highway, according a Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
State Route 90 northbound is closed from Highway 82 north to the Interstate 10, according the Sheriff's Office. State Route 90 southbound is still open.
Multiple fire agencies are the scene. Officials recommend using caution.
The trailer that started the fire was carrying car batteries. The Department of Public Safety says the truck was able to disconnect from the burning trailer.
🚨🚨🚨Attention Cochise County: SR-90 northbound is closed at MP299, (north of Whetstone)for a semi trailer on fire. It’s carrying car batteries. The truck was able to disconnect. No ETA to reopen. pic.twitter.com/ZFoA9Kyqew— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 21, 2019