On 9/11/2001, my son, Brian Loftus, was a firefighter/paramedic, with the Golder Ranch Fire District. I, and my family, are native New Yorkers. Brian was born on Long Island, NY. in 1970. We moved to Tucson in 1975 when Brian was 5 years old. Brian attended Sahuaro HS and NAU. Brian became a firefighter in 1998. On 9/11, when America was attacked, and the World Trade Center was brought down, my son volunteered to go to New York as part of the rescue and recovery mission, to find survivors in the WTC remains. As soon as airline flights were restored, Brian flew to NYC and was assigned by the govt. to a rescue detail of first responders. Brian worked 18 hours daily for 10 days, but no survivors were found. When Brian was on site, fires continued to burn and toxic smoke and noxious chemicals filled the air. Brian returned to Tucson after 10 days and resumed his firefighter duties. In 2005, Brian developed a benign brain tumor that was surgically removed. In 2009, Brian was promoted to Captain. In 2012, the tumor returned and was again removed. In 2014, the tumor again returned and Brian was treated successfully at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. The doctors believe the tumor was likely associated with being exposed to dangerous materials at Ground Zero in New York. After a lengthy recovery, Brian returned to duty until 2018, when he medically retired from Golder Ranch Fire. Brian is my hero.
Firefighter son volunteered to help in NYC
- Douglas K Loftus
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As Tropical Storm Nora tracks toward the Gulf of California, long-time Tucsonans can't help but recall a 1997 storm by the same name that jokingly came to be known as Hurricane Snora.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pizzeria and brewery run by firefighters will open this fall, the restaurant's fourth location in the Tucson-area.
- Updated
Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Updated
Moisture from remnants of tropical storm could push Tucson's monsoon rainfall total into record books.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
As a Medicare beneficiary, you’ve probably realized that Medicare changes every year. It adjusts your premiums and deductibles and this in tur…
- Updated
Some exposed students come to campus when they should be in quarantine.
- Updated
Authorities continue to seek information about the killing of a 37-year-old man who died after getting into a street fight on Tucson's west side.
- Updated
A chase and carjacking followed an armed robbery of an east side Walgreen's pharmacy on Wednesday night, police said.