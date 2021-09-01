 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighter son volunteered to help in NYC

Firefighter son volunteered to help in NYC

  • Updated

On 9/11/2001, my son, Brian Loftus, was a firefighter/paramedic, with the Golder Ranch Fire District. I, and my family, are native New Yorkers. Brian was born on Long Island, NY. in 1970. We moved to Tucson in 1975 when Brian was 5 years old. Brian attended Sahuaro HS and NAU. Brian became a firefighter in 1998. On 9/11, when America was attacked, and the World Trade Center was brought down, my son volunteered to go to New York as part of the rescue and recovery mission, to find survivors in the WTC remains. As soon as airline flights were restored, Brian flew to NYC and was assigned by the govt. to a rescue detail of first responders. Brian worked 18 hours daily for 10 days, but no survivors were found. When Brian was on site, fires continued to burn and toxic smoke and noxious chemicals filled the air. Brian returned to Tucson after 10 days and resumed his firefighter duties. In 2005, Brian developed a benign brain tumor that was surgically removed. In 2009, Brian was promoted to Captain. In 2012, the tumor returned and was again removed. In 2014, the tumor again returned and Brian was treated successfully at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. The doctors believe the tumor was likely associated with being exposed to dangerous materials at Ground Zero in New York. After a lengthy recovery, Brian returned to duty until 2018, when he medically retired from Golder Ranch Fire. Brian is my hero.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News