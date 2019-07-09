Tucson fire crews battled a fire that involved at least six structures in midtown Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
The fire started around 11:45 a.m. in a carport in the 4600 block of East 19th Street, near South Swan Road and East 22nd Street, and quickly spread to other structures nearby.
The blaze spread to four additional carports, which were not attached to homes, and reached a duplex on 20th Street, said Nick Janton, a Tucson Fire spokesman.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, Janton said.
No other injuries have been reported.
The fire led to a power outage affecting residents of about 15 homes in the area, the American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter said in a news release. The Red Cross opened a cooling center at its headquarters at 2916 E. Broadway Blvd. for the residents affected, the release said.