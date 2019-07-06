Behind the dedication of Bill Leith, president of Sun Belt Baseball and the man who has steadfastly restored organized summer baseball to Tucson, July Fourth fireworks and baseball have been reunited.
About 7,000 people attended the Fourth of July Sun Belt Collegiate Summer League All-Star Game at Kino Stadium, as they did in 2018. The games were followed by an old-fashioned fireworks display.
Tucson’s history of baseball and fireworks goes back almost 100 years. Here’s how baseball, July Fourth and fireworks have been celebrated in Tucson over the century:
1925 – Fireworks at Arizona Stadium after a day of baseball, swimming and track competition sponsored by the Tucson Fire Department.
1929 – 5,000 attend a fireworks display at Arizona Stadium after a day of baseball and swimming.
1939 – A crowd of 7,000 attend a fireworks celebration at Arizona Stadium after a baseball game.
1949 – More than 10,000 people watch fireworks at Arizona Stadium after baseball and swimming competitions.
1959 – A huge crowd of 30,000 at Arizona Stadium watch July Fourth fireworks, sponsored by the City Recreation Department.
1979 - About 50,000 Tucsonans attend two July Fourth fireworks displays. A record crowd of 14,696 overflows Hi Corbett Field for a Tucson Toros-Vancouver game.
1980-2012: Pacific Coast League teams at Hi Corbett Field and Tucson Electric Park routinely draw close to 10,000 people for July Fourth.