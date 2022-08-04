First day at TUSD schools
Barnes posted a short message on her social media feeds on Wednesday night, saying that she was in the hospital.
For Star subscribers: Use our interactive map to see how much rain Tucson’s monsoon has dropped — so far — near you.
For Star subscribers: Among Tucson Unified School District high schools, Catalina had the biggest increase, and Rincon the biggest decrease, in the percentage of seniors who graduated this year compared to pre-pandemic years.
For Star subscribers: Work is slated to begin on a 256-unit apartment complex along the Santa Cruz River, west of downtown Tucson. The complex will have a riverwalk.
The arson suspect in the July 17 fire that caused millions of dollars in damage to Salpointe Catholic High School has no known affiliation with the school, officials said Monday.
For Star subscribers: A jaguar known as El Jefe last photographed in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson in 2015, is the same cat photographed in November in Sonora, conservation groups say.
Where to buy flour tortillas, Tucson's most iconic cultural marker. 18 tortillerías de harina, mapped
Flour tortillas are synonymous with Tucson, Arizona. Here are 18 local places to find them.
The survey comes after Donald Trump's rally a week ago in Prescott Valley for the candidates he's endorsed in Tuesday's primary election.
Meanwhile, Democrats in Senate District 18 put a climate change activist on the November ballot.
Our little corner of the Sonoran Desert gets the full David Attenborough treatment in a new BBC nature documentary set to premiere on PBS on July 27.