Arizona snapped its 17-game win streak when opening up the season at home after it fell to BYU 28-23 Saturday night.
Heisman hopeful Khalil Tate finished the evening with 17 of 34 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown. Last season, Tate exploded into the college football scene after claiming Pac-12 Player of the Week four consecutive weeks in October, primarily with the production from his rushing attack.
Tate wasn't as active with his feet against BYU and rushed for 14 yards on eight attempts.
On the other side of the ball, Arizona's defense struggled to contain BYU's offense as the Cougars posted 392 yards of total offense, including quarterback Tanner Mangum's 209 yards passing and Squally Canada's three rushing touchdowns.
The Wildcats start off the Kevin Sumlin era 0-1 and will have their work cut out for them next week as they prepare to take on Houston on the road. Sumlin, Tate and Shawn Poindexter spoke to the media following Arizona's loss, here's what they had to say: