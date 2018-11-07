Despite a sluggish start, the Arizona Wildcats pulled away and rout the Houston Baptist Huskies 90-60 in Wednesday's season opener.
UA committed 11 turnovers in the first half and led by nine points at halftime. With former Wildcat Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sitting courtside, Arizona only committed two turnovers in the second half and went on a 22-4 run.
Sophomore guard Brandon Randolph finished the night with a career-high 25 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field. Brandon Williams struggled from the field on 2 of 11 shooting, but was second on the team in scoring with 13 points. Chase Jeter also played his first official game at Arizona after the Duke transfer sat out last season. Jeter recorded his first collegiate double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Sean Miller, Alex Barcello and Randolph spoke to the media following Arizona's season-opening win, here's what they had to say.