Sophomore guard Brandon Randolph scored 25 points in Arizona's 90-60 win over Houston Baptist in the season opener. 

 (Arizona Daily Star)
+1 

Arizona guard Brandon Randolph (5) comes back to get the set up from head coach Sean Miller against Houston Baptist in the second half of their NCAA basketball game at McKale Center, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

Despite a sluggish start, the Arizona Wildcats pulled away and rout the Houston Baptist Huskies 90-60 in Wednesday's season opener. 

UA committed 11 turnovers in the first half and led by nine points at halftime. With former Wildcat Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sitting courtside, Arizona only committed two turnovers in the second half and went on a 22-4 run. 

Sophomore guard Brandon Randolph finished the night with a career-high 25 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field. Brandon Williams struggled from the field on 2 of 11 shooting, but was second on the team in scoring with 13 points. Chase Jeter also played his first official game at Arizona after the Duke transfer sat out last season. Jeter recorded his first collegiate double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds. 

Sean Miller, Alex Barcello and Randolph spoke to the media following Arizona's season-opening win, here's what they had to say. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.