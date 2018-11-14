Buy Now

Canyon del Oro's quarterback Zachary Eidenschink sites in on Jayden Bracy in the second quarter of their game at Flowing Wells High School, Friday, August 17, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

Quarterback

  • Zachary Eidenschink, Canyon del Oro

Running backs

  • Bijan Robinson, Salpointe Catholic
  • Stevie Rocker, Canyon del Oro
  • Cameron Williams, Sahuaro

Receivers/Tight ends

  • Darrell Penn, Casa Grande
  • Brice Gay, Vista Grande
  • Amir Hunter-Huggins, Sahuaro
  • Dustin Sheely, Canyon del Oro
  • Jose Cruz, Canyon del Oro

Offensive Utility/Flex Player

  • Mario Padilla, Salpointe Catholic

Offensive line

  • Kingsley Ugwu, Sahuaro
  • CJ Franks, Salpointe Catholic
  • Diego Lujan, Canyon del Oro
  • Pouria Mostafizi, Catalina Foothills
  • Christopher Lochead, Sahuaro