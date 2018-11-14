Quarterback
- Zachary Eidenschink, Canyon del Oro
Running backs
- Bijan Robinson, Salpointe Catholic
- Stevie Rocker, Canyon del Oro
- Cameron Williams, Sahuaro
Receivers/Tight ends
- Darrell Penn, Casa Grande
- Brice Gay, Vista Grande
- Amir Hunter-Huggins, Sahuaro
- Dustin Sheely, Canyon del Oro
- Jose Cruz, Canyon del Oro
Offensive Utility/Flex Player
- Mario Padilla, Salpointe Catholic
Offensive line
- Kingsley Ugwu, Sahuaro
- CJ Franks, Salpointe Catholic
- Diego Lujan, Canyon del Oro
- Pouria Mostafizi, Catalina Foothills
- Christopher Lochead, Sahuaro