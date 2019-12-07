First-Team Special Teams 24 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Evan Lovett, 8, of Pusch Ridge Christian, rights, fights off David Alvarado, 3, of Canyon del Oro in the second half during a game at Canyon del Oro High School on September 13, 2019. CDO won 21-0. Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star PlacekickerJustin Torrio, Safford PunterDiego Armijo, SabinoPunt returner Evan Lovett, Pusch Ridge ChristianKick returner Cristian Gonzales, SahuaritaLong snapperGabriel Elias, Sahuarita Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions promotion Social Media Is The GO-TO For Small Business Marketers promotion Is Your Businesses Info Up to Date?