Cienega's kicker Ezra Figueroa (18) gets mobbed by his teammates after his PAT under heavy pressure proved to be the difference in a 56-55 overtime win against Ironwood Ridge at Cienega High School, Friday, October 20, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.

Placekicker

  • Ezra Figueroa, Cienega

Kickoff Return

  • Kaleb Bryant, Sierra Vista Buena

Long Snapper

  • Nathan Drow, Sunnyside

Punter

  • Parker Tebo, Sierra Vista Buena

Punt return

  • Terrell Hayward, Cienega