Pueblo High's Robert Jackson (1) cradles the ball after getting well behind Douglas High's Ernie Bernal (24) on a throw at the end of the second quarter that ended up scoring six for the Warriors at Pueblo High School, Friday September 28, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

Placekicker

  • Kiki Escalante, Douglas

Kickoff Return

  • Jordan Lopez, Walden Grove

Long Snapper

  • Armando Montano, Palo Verde

Punter

  • Nathan Alvarenga, Walden Grove

Punt return

  • Robert Jackson, Pueblo