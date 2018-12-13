First-Team Special Teams Dec 13, 2018 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Flowing Wells' Isaiah Williams-Russell (80) brings down Mountain View's Varney Larson (10) after his catch in the third quarter of their football game at Flowing Wells High School, Friday, October 26, 2018, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star PlacekickerAndre Castro, Flowing Wells Kickoff ReturnIsaiah Russel-Williams, Flowing WellsLong Snapper Andrew Garcia, ChollaPunter Saef Akram, Rincon/UniversityPunt returnMoses White, Cholla Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion Get our weekly food news update in your inbox Tucson.com has a yummy new food newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered to your inbox weekly. promotion Claim Your Brand on Google Are you on Google? promotion Get our weekly food news update in your inbox Tucson.com has a yummy new food newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered to your inbox weekly. promotion Claim Your Brand on Google Are you on Google?