History: Good and passing ratings since 2016, but received a “needs improvement” rating May 25, followed by a failed inspection on June 11. The eatery is currently operating without a license and the health department has posted signage on site to notify the public.
What the inspector saw: Carne asada, taco beef, chicken, chile relleno, shredded cheese and pico de gallo stored at unsafe temperatures; foods not marked with discard dates; no handwashing reminder sign in the women’s restroom; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: A new owner recently took over and “chose to remain open and is operating without a permit until they qualify,” the health department said. Numerous improvements must be made to floors, walls, kitchen sink drainage and general cleanliness before a permit can be issued, an inspection report said. A re-inspection has yet to occur, according to health department website.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.