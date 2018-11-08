When he decided to transfer from Duke in 2017, Chase Jeter said he was looking for an opportunity to play.
After just one regular-season game in an Arizona uniform, it’s already clear Jeter found it. In less than 20 minutes Wednesday, Jeter — a junior center — posted his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The closest he came to a double-double at Duke was the 11 points and eight rebounds he had against Marist in the Blue Devils’ 2016-17 season opener. He missed half of that season with a back injury.
With some good health this season, and maybe some help from teammates, Jeter should collect many more double-doubles.
“We have to develop (what he can do) and some of it is our team,” Miller said. “It’s just get him the ball in scoring position, get a couple more jump hooks, get a couple more two-point shots, because I think he’ll get fouled or I think he’ll make them.”