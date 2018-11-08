Arizona center Chase Jeter picked up his first collegiate double-double in his first game withe the Wildcats on Wednesday.

When he decided to transfer from Duke in 2017, Chase Jeter said he was looking for an opportunity to play.

After just one regular-season game in an Arizona uniform, it’s already clear Jeter found it. In less than 20 minutes Wednesday, Jeter — a junior center — posted his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The closest he came to a double-double at Duke was the 11 points and eight rebounds he had against Marist in the Blue Devils’ 2016-17 season opener. He missed half of that season with a back injury.

With some good health this season, and maybe some help from teammates, Jeter should collect many more double-doubles.

“We have to develop (what he can do) and some of it is our team,” Miller said. “It’s just get him the ball in scoring position, get a couple more jump hooks, get a couple more two-point shots, because I think he’ll get fouled or I think he’ll make them.”