1. Will Adia Barnes’ women’s basketball team qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005? The Wildcats’ schedule is such that they should be 11-0 on Christmas Day. That would be quite a move for a program that has gone 41-139 in conference games the last 10 years. On paper, Barnes has the school’s top recruiting class, by far, of the last decade and beyond. It wouldn’t take much for a Pac-12 contender to draw 4,000 fans or more at McKale Center.
2. Will McKale Center’s bottom-line number of 14,644 — a sellout — become a rarity in Sean Miller’s 10th Arizona season? Will Oregon or Utah break the UA’s 34-year streak of leading the Pac-10/12 in attendance? The UA’s home nonconference schedule might be the weakest in 30 years: Houston Baptist, Cal Poly, UTEP, Georgia Southern, Utah Valley, Baylor, Montana and UC Davis. Or will McKale fans buy into what appears to be a transition season and pay the freight, win or lose?
3. Can Arizona’s women’s golf team win another national championship? All of Laura Ianello’s starters from the 2018 NCAA title return, plus elite recruit Ya-Chun Chang. The Wildcats are so good that senior Gigi Stoll, who often plays in the No. 4 or No. 5 spot in the lineup, qualified for the ongoing LPGA’s Cambia Portland Classic.
4. Is this the year Mike Candrea gets back to the Women’s College World Series? The Pac-12 has never been more difficult, and that’s an understatement. The six leading pitchers in the league all return, with a combined won-loss record of 138-26, including Rachel Garcia of UCLA, Miranda Elish and Megan Kleist of Oregon, ASU’s Giselle Juarez and Washington’s twosome of Taran Alvelo and Gabbie Plain. All of those teams reached the World Series a year ago and are expected to return.
5. Who is the top athlete on campus? My early projections: Shot-putter Jordan Geist, who is building a path toward the 2020 Olympics; golf’s Bianca Pagdanganan, who last week won a bronze medal in the Asian Games by shooting a final-round 67 to help the Philippines win the gold medal; and All-Pac-12 third baseman Nick Quintana, who hit .313 with 14 home runs and 55 RBIs as a sophomore, and helped his Cape Cod League team to a division title last month.