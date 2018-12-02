Today’s national anthem at @UConnMBB @APlayersProgram: Lucia Katz! pic.twitter.com/NMVzg66rU0— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) December 2, 2018
NCAA.com and former ESPN college basketball reporter Andy Katz brought his daughter along for Sunday’s game, but she didn’t join him in the media seats.
Instead, she walked on the XL Center floor before the game, and belted out a wildly applauded rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.
Lucia Katz’ performance just might help draw college offers, too. She’s a junior at both Hall High School in West Hartford and the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.