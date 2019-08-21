1. WSU coach Mike Leach will do more with less and force UA fans to ask themselves why Greg Byrne hired Rich Rodriguez and not Leach in 2012.
2. Utah will win a game or two with special teams and kicking.
3. If he stays healthy, Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault will be the league’s most feared player.
4. Oregon State will go 0-9 in conference games, and it doesn’t even have to play USC.
5. Oregon isn’t cool any more — do you even know the name of Oregon’s head coach? — but the Ducks are so loaded on offense that they can outscore most of their defensive issues and enter the Pac-12 championship game favored against Utah.