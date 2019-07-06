1. Tom Wilhelmsen, a Tucson High grad who pitched seven big-league seasons, finishing in 2017 with the Diamondbacks, has rejoined the D-Backs. He is scheduled to make his debut Sunday as the radio analyst for the Arizona-Colorado game in Chase Field.
2. Jud Buechler, Arizona’s 1990 All-Pac-10 forward and a 10-year NBA player, made his head coaching debut Friday in the NBA Summer League. Buechler coached a New York Knicks team that included ex-Wildcats Alonzo Trier and Kadeem Allen. It is Buechler’s second year on the Knicks’ coaching staff.
3. Arizona All-America senior catcher Dejah Mulipola was the starting catcher in four of the first six games for Team USA in the Softball International Cup in Columbus, Georgia, last week. Mulipola was 1 for 7 with a three-run home run. On Saturday, in a 7-0 victory over Mexico, Mulipola batted against old friend Taylor McQuillen, the UA’s No. 1 pitcher this past season. Mulipola was hit by a McQuillen pitch. Mulipola also walked twice against other Mexico pitchers. After some exhibition games in Louisiana and Texas this month, Mulipola will join Team USA at the Pan-American Games in Peru on August 4-10.
4. Rich Ellerson, Arizona’s esteemed defensive coordinator of the 1990s, a former head coach at Army, flew to Los Angeles last week to be with former Arizona special teams standout Derek Hall (1996-99), who underwent surgery for a kidney transplant at Cedars Sinai Hospital. Ellerson didn’t just stop in for a visit, he has accompanied Hall to post-surgical care as he begins the transition back to a day-to-day routine. That’s more impressive than any of Ellerson’s victories in his coaching days.
5. Sean Miller hired David Miller III to be the UA’s on-campus recruiting coordinator and director of analytics, a new job matched in the Pac-12 by Washington and Utah. Miller has basketball blood from way back. His father, also named David Miller, has been an assistant coach at USC, Arizona State, Texas and Eastern Kentucky, and a TV commentator for the Los Angeles Lakers and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. He is now the head coach of Lawndale High School near Los Angeles. David Miller III previously worked for Arizona and Alabama at entry-level positions, and most recently was director of operations at UC-Santa Barbara.