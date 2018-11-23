The Sun Devils were a surging squad, ranked 13th in the country when the two teams met on Nov. 30, 2013. Arizona, well, the Wildcats were a whole bunch of Ka’Deem Carey. Perhaps the greatest Wildcat in history, Carey was dominant throughout the season and no less impactful against the Sun Devils. But he wasn’t enough to overcome an ASU squad led by the 1-2 punch of D.J. Foster on the ground and Jaelen Strong through the air. With Taylor Kelly dropping bombs, the Sun Devils struck early and often, leading 27-0 before Arizona scored its first points. With 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns by Foster and 142 receiving yards and a score from Strong, Carey’s 157 rushing yards wasn’t enough to overcome the onslaught. The Wildcats would go on to finish the season at 8-5 and the Sun Devils at 10-4, setting the stage for a reversal of fortune one year later, when Arizona surged ahead.
The Next Day’s Headline: “Cats Crushed”
We said it then: “Ka’Deem Carey sat on a makeshift table on the UA sideline with his uniform as green as it has been all season. Inches in front of him, B.J. Denker sat with his elbows on his thighs. Their heads were exactly where no Arizona Wildcats fan or coach wanted them to be — down. The Territorial Cup will remain empty for the UA for another season.”
Greg Hansen said it then: “There was more than enough blame to go around on Arizona’s sideline Saturday night. The Wildcats couldn’t effectively block the ASU defensive front, and they never gave any indication they could stop, or even stall, the Sn Devils’ Rose Bowl Express.”