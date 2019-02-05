6360 N. Campbell Ave.
This ultimate Valentine's Day dinner combines a three course prix fixe menu, premium champagne and an exquisite gift from a jeweler. $350 three-course dinner for two, two glasses of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial champagne and surprise gift; $500 three-course dinner for two, bottle of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial champagne and surprise gift; $1,000 three course dinner for two, bottle of Dom Perignon Brut champagne and surprise gift. Guests can also order from the main menu.
To make a reservation, e-mail flemingsreservations@tilsonpr.com, and a reservation specialist will coordinate the details. For all other Valentine's Day reservations, please visit FlemingsSteakhouse.com.
5-10 p.m. weeknights; 5-10:30 p.m. weekends; 4-10:30 p.m. Sundays. Feb. 8-17. 529-5017.