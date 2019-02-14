There's a flood watch in effect from Thursday evening through Friday morning for parts of southeast Arizona, including the Tucson metro area and Catalina and Rincon mountains.
Weather officials say heavy rain could reach the mountains as early as Thursday afternoon, with as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain. The rain will get heavier tonight and could result in flooding in the creeks and washes, especially in Sabino Creek. Also watch out for wind.
Anyone traveling to or living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared and monitor forecasts.
Rain chances increase through today, with the heaviest rainfall occurring tonight. Mountains will experience the brunt of this weather event, causing creeks and streams to run, possibly heavy at times. Winds also become breezy this evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8HNAOdZvC2— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 14, 2019
Possible Flood Warning https://t.co/1uoN0eTO2R pic.twitter.com/b7fJhrDD9m— Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 14, 2019
Flash flood safety tips:
Check the forecast
Before you head out, check the weather forecast for expected storm activity. Floods can be caused by rainfall miles away.
Avoid afternoon hikes
If you go hiking, only hike in the morning. Storms usually occur in the afternoons and evenings.
Don't risk it
If you see dark clouds or lightning, or if you hear thunder, pack up and go home. Flooding happens suddenly and without warning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department warned.
Avoid areas prone to flooding
Stream beads, narrow canyons and washes are all subject to flooding. Also, if you see an area with flash flood warning signs posted, be extra cautious.
Avoid flowing water
Do not cross any flowing water or flooded trails, in your car or on foot. If there's flowing water, find another route.
Move to higher ground
If you see or hear a flood coming, don't try to outrun it. Search and move to higher ground as quickly as you can.