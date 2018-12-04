Flor Sandoval, SERI

Flor Sandoval started as a volunteer with SERI in 2009. I enjoy helping our community, and with SERI I feel that everyday I’m making a difference to create a better community and a healthier environment for our future generations. I am currently the Senior Program Manager for our Rainwater Harvesting and Pollution Prevention programs. I have an Urban Forestry Certificate from the Tucson Botanical Gardens and was trained on the installation of rainwater harvesting passive systems by Ethos Rainwater Harvesting. I have a B.S. Degree in Marketing from the University of Arizona that proves valuable in designing and promoting our programs.