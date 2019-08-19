2018 record: 10-3, 5-3 SEC
Coach: Dan Mullen (second year)
Sked or alive? Florida easily could be 5-0 entering October. Then comes this stretch: vs. Auburn, at LSU, at South Carolina, vs. Georgia. At least the Gators have a bye before facing the Bulldogs, who have won the past two meetings by an average score of 39-12. Florida’s slate is bookended by its annual in-state battles against Miami and Florida State.
Why they’re here: Mullen won 10 games in his first season in Gainesville – a six-game improvement. Florida’s defense ranks among the nation’s best. After a rocky midseason stretch, the unit allowed just 39 points over its final three games. A spate of off-the-field incidents this offseason is a bit worrisome.