2017 record: 7-6, 3-5 ACC
Coach: Willie Taggart (first year)
Sked or alive? Between Oct. 6 and Nov. 10, Florida State has three road games: at Miami, North Carolina State and Notre Dame. One of its two home games in that stretch is against Clemson. The Tigers have won the past three meetings, including a 31-14 thrashing last year.
Why they’re here: Strange to see the Seminoles down here, isn’t it? The program is in an unusual place, coming off a mediocre season – FSU failed to win at least 10 games for the first time since 2011 – and adjusting to a new coach. It shouldn’t take long for Taggart to have the always-talented ’Noles in contention for the ACC title. Just not this year.