Where: 25 W. Calle Concordia
What to expect: Last year, we picked CDO to beat Flowing Wells handily. The Caballeros had other plans, beating the Dorados 38-37 in an opening night thriller. Flowing Wells running back Rashaad Henderson ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in that game.
Unfortunately for Flowing Wells, both Henderson and quarterback Zachary Jurado have graduated, and the Cabs return just four players with varsity experience. CDO will be without star running back Stevie Rocker, who injured his ankle in a scrimmage last week. But even without him, we like the Dorados at home. Call it 30-14.