Location: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
What to expect: Mountain View clinched the 5A Sonoran Region with a win over Desert View last week, and now the Mountain Lions are in position to snag a playoff spot. Mountain View is ranked No. 19 in MaxPreps’ 5A state rankings, and a win over Flowing Wells will help out the Mountain Lions’ bubble case. Mountain View will need some help from the Open Division committee potentially picking the top two teams from 5A and the teams ahead of them, Glendale Ironwood, Buckeye Verrado and Ironwood Ridge, to lose. As much as Flowing Wells wants to avenge last season’s loss to Mountain View, it’s not going to happen. Mountain View rolls 34-14, which is going to lead to an anxious Saturday morning for the Mountain Lions.