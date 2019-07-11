Flowing Wells players line up to await the outcome of the coin flip as the Caballeros face off against Canyon del Oro at Flowing Wells High School, Friday, August 17, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

Aug. 22 at Canyon del Oro

Aug. 30 at Walden Grove

Sept. 6 at Palm Desert (Calif.)

Sept. 13. AMPHI

Sept. 20 at Paradise Valley

Oct. 4 EMPIRE

Oct. 11 RINCON/UNIVERSITY

Oct. 18 at Desert View

Oct. 25 CHOLLA

Nov. 1 at Mountain View