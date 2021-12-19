Jim Griffith Special to the Arizona Daily Star
I’m a folklorist — a fact that deeply influences what’s in this blog. Folklorists study the informal aspects of the culture of human communities — the stories, songs, sayings, and arts that reflect the history and values of those communities. I’m talking about things like jokes, sayings, turns of speech — the stuff we all know but often don’t know where we learned it.
The word “folklife” (which my Spellcheck doesn’t recognize) extends this notion to include customs, foods, and things. Tucson Meet Yourself, for example is a folklife festival — it features traditional music, foods, dance, and art from many of the communities that call Southern Arizona “home.”
I am what is called a “public folklorist.” Much of my work is directed towards communicating with the general public, as well as with students and my fellow academics. This explains projects like Tucson Meet Yourself and this blog. I see it as my job to share with the general public the richness, diversity, and beauty to be found within the various communities in this region.
Over the years I’ve produced festivals, concerts, sound and video recordings, and museum exhibitions, as well as writing books, articles and blogs. By doing so I have tried to help the general public learn more about their neighbors and also encourage the tradition-bearers themselves. Not all such projects were as large and complex as Tucson Meet Yourself. Here’s an example of a small project that had good results.
By the 1970s, O’odham waila (social dance) music had changed dramatically. The old bands with fiddles, guitars, bass and snare drums had been replaced by groups featuring saxophones, accordions, and electric guitars. It seemed that fiddling was a thing of the past. While Canyon records had produced many recordings of the newer sounds, no commercial recordings of the fiddle music existed. Then a couple of us had the idea of incorporating a fiddle showcase into a local pow-wow. After a lot of conversation with O’odham fiddlers and other waila musicians, we decided on an all-O’odham fiddle band contest.
Modest cash prizes were offered, and three fiddle bands showed up. It was as though they had been waiting for a chance to play. The annual event continued for several years, until everyone had won prizes. The results: several recordings of the fiddle music were produced, fiddle bands were invited to local and national festivals, and, best of all, O’odham feasts started featuring the fiddle music again. And the tradition is still alive today. All that was needed was a little outside encouragement, a small amount of cash, and a lot of talking and negotiating.
And that’s what we do and why we do it!