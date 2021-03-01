Following Jesus doesn't have to mean a bunch of rules

I am an original red-headed, left-handed stepchild. I grew up in one of those homes where my stepmom’s rules kept changing. When I’d learn to obey some things, I’d just get criticized for something I didn’t even know was a thing. I never caught up in that rule book. Always grounded. My cousin says he always wondered how a kid so nice and fun as me was always in trouble.
The last thing I ever wanted was to join a religion and gain another rule book I couldn’t understand. So, though I went to church with my family, I found someone on the back row of Sunday School class to tell jokes with every week. I steered clear of anything resembling rules.
One day my sister-in-law Pat said, “Follow me” to a new church. It surprised me. “Sure,” I replied.
I was a wise-cracking but lonely kid, and had no place to belong. I discovered a Sunday school full of kids just like me, but they actually listened to the teacher. It was different. We prayed around the circle at the end of class. Awkward! But it sounded like they actually knew who they were talking to. I was curious. I came back.
Like Harry Potter suddenly discovering life beyond the Dursleys at a place called Hogwarts, I found somewhere I had actually hoped existed. Turned out Christian kids shot pool and played ping pong and were just as funny as unchurched kids. Soon I had real friends. They even helped me learn to play guitar. Awesome.
Amazingly, the rules there actually made sense. No one was taking me to the principal’s office to get paddled (they did that in school in 1965). If I messed up, a fellow we called Smoke (first name Jim) helped me realize I could make a new choice and find a better way.
So, fast forward about 60 years. I’m taking my beloved wife to get her coronavirus shot at the Tucson Convention Center. I forget my glasses in the car, and run back (some retirees can still run) for them. I never saw a sidewalk curb, just the ground coming out of nowhere — smacked me in the face. One hand got down in time and was filleted by pavement. The tuck and roll of many baseball catches in center field meant I turned enough that my other arm caught my roll without filleting my second hand.
Two passing guys were there in a heartbeat, picking me up. “Are you OK?” I was in shock. They got me up and going. Moments later, I was in the washroom with a bunch of Band-Aids from Gwen and a sink that was, well, bloody. A guy walked in, stopped, said, “What’s going on, friend?” I described my faceplant in the parking lot. He looked at the Band-Aids, said, “Put those away and follow me.” I followed, just noticing that he was an EMT.
He took me to a room in back and I was in the place where Gwen was getting her shot. He spoke to another EMT, explained, and asked him to wrap my hand. Within minutes my hand was fully wrapped in gauze. The adrenaline slowed down. I was safe, helped, taken care of. After years of watching "911" or "Third Watch" on TV, I now knew what it was like to be cared for by EMTs. The guy who helped was the captain, as much like Bobby on "911" as you can be. I was suddenly the guy in need, the episode where the old guy faceplants in a parking lot near the 911 crew. All I had to do was follow, and bam! Somebody helped me.
So this being the Keeping the Faith section, and me an ex-Navy chaplain and retired pastor in Tucson, what’s this got to do with faith, Bill?
I’ve been meeting a lot of people online who have had it with religion. Their church has become the never-ending rulebook, created in the leadership’s own political and religious image. They’ve had a belly full of someone telling them what to think, how to vote, and why we alone have any answers. They keep noticing a lot of people left out, in fact whole groups of people. Church has become scary, selfish people.
Jesus did not come to Earth to give us a new religion. He had to let the Pharisees know that their posturing and long robes left God out. Woe to you Pharisees … but he didn’t hand out a new rulebook.
For some reason he kept meeting people in their hour of real need. Some were lonely, kicked out of temple for not being quick enough to obey, finding themselves in a lower caste, and definitely one called outcast. Some worked hard at their job, but the fish weren’t biting or swimming into their nets. They were poor, life was hard, and they were an oppressed people in Roman occupation.
Jesus promised no religious ecstasy. But he did repeat a phrase quite often: “Follow me.” As they followed, they saw other outcasts being helped. They saw ways to become helpers. They were invited to be fishers of men (and women), helping people find hope. A lot of healing happened, some very physical, impossibly complex needs, but also people needing just anyone to notice their need. Jesus, and his followers met needs.
I’ve been finding myself using the word Christian a lot less. The rule book keeps changing. When I was a Navy chaplain, we met needs without reference to church or creed. Some very irreligious sailors in crisis discovered chaplains can help.
I like following Jesus. I love to see where he takes me next. It has been every bit as fascinating as if I’d learned magic at Hogwarts. It really is magical to live outside rule books. It’s called grace. Grace is unexpected favor without any fine print.
I just call it being a Jesus follower. I’d love to invite you along, not for another rule book, God forbid. The relationships are where the fun is. I meet a lot of people like me, who once felt like outcasts. We all heard the same voice. It said, “Follow me.”