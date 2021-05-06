Tags
Fullylove’s, a restaurant concept from Chef Anthony Fullylove (formerly of Prep & Pastry and Commoner & Co.) is set to open tomorrow, Friday, April 30 at 11 a.m. in the space that used to house Irene's Holy Donuts.
Woman managed to get away from boyfriend during assault and asked for help from bystander, Tucson police said.
The owner of Cactus Carpool Cinema plans to put on live events and a wider range of movies at the new location.
The man died after patrons at the bar, at 5244 S. Nogales Highway, reported someone shooting into the air in the parking lot and security guards rushed outside.
Political parties have no legal right to observe extra audits that counties perform on election equipment beyond those required by state law, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Anti-mask protesters gathered at the Vail school board's meeting, some from the Phoenix area and held a pretend election. Plus: more on a Tucson candidate for U.S. Senate and Trump vs. Ducey.
The new pay structure is a renegotiation of a contract extension that was agreed to in the days before the NCAA Tournament began in March.
OPINION: We have a a choice to make and we need to make it now.
Restaurants aren't alone in trying to navigate a tight job market, but the industry seems to be uniquely impacted, officials say.
David Scott Anderson was found with gunshot wounds in street; he died later at Tucson hospital.
