As "the kind of place that's been conserving heirloom seeds since the early '80s and producing self-made success stories like Barrio Bread owner (and heritage grain whisperer) Don Guerra," it came as no surprise to Food and Wine magazine when Tucson exploded on the scene a few years ago.
The list includes classics like Tacos Apson and El Guero Canelo, but also includes some less traditional spots, including Chef Alisah's European and Bosnian Cuisine and somewhat newcomers, Welcome Diner and Presta Coffee.
Read more here.