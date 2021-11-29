Food bank, Casa Maria and other organizations need your help

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
3003 S. Country Club
Tucson, AZ 85713
520-622-0525
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona works to feed the hungry today and build a healthy, hunger-free tomorrow, serving people in five southern Arizona counties.
The Community Food Bank supports local growers, operates a community farm and kitchen, and rescues millions of pounds of edible produce each year.
SandRuby Community Fund
2221 N. Rosemont Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85712
520-322-3622
Help seniors in our community through the Arizona Tax Credit! You can support seniors who attend SandRuby, a comprehensive adult community program in Tucson, through the Arizona Tax Credit. SandRuby offers support for seniors and their loved ones with a fun, comfortable, and supportive environment during the day.
Boys to Men Tucson
5925 E. Broadway, Ste 125
Tucson AZ 85711
520-344-3624
We provide high-impact group mentorship for teen boys in middle & high schools. Through our weekly group mentorship circles, the boys in our programs access a consistent, transformative space where they can let down their mask, tell the truth about their struggles, and receive help from trained volunteer men.
Casa Maria Catholic Worker Community
352 E. 25th Street
Tucson, AZ 85713
520-624-0312
Casa Maria’s mission, as part of the lay catholic worker movement founded in 1930 in New York City by Dorothy Day and Peter Maurin, is to practice daily the love and compassion of Jesus and to implement the teachings of his Gospel and the social doctrine of our church. The Sermon on the Mount and the call to solidarity with the poor are the heart of these teachings. At Casa Maria, our Catholic Workers are devoted to acts of mercy (feeding and clothing those in need, visiting the ill, etc), voluntary poverty, and the search of justice for the poor. In each action, they use their faith and try to revive the faith in those who have lost it, making them understand that Christ has never left their lives. As a part of our mission, we seek new and creative ways to organize and let the talent of each one of our volunteer Catholic Workers be destined to achieve spiritual and economical transformation of our community. “We work for liberty, social justice, and peace.”
Arizona Youth Partnership
7575 W. Twin Peaks Rd., #165 Tucson, AZ 85743
877-882-2881
We address root causes of poverty by preventing risky behaviors in youth so they reach their goals and become self-sufficient adults. We accomplish this through coalitions and partnerships with local communities and organizations statewide to provide youth the tools needed to succeed in adulthood.
SARSEF
4574 E. Broadway
Tucson, AZ 85711
520-273-8259
With SARSEF (Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation), children don’t wait to be scientists or engineers. With curiosity as their guide, they ask questions they care about and use science and engineering to find solutions meaningful to them, and even, the world. Last school year, 54,000 Arizona students participated in one or more SARSEF programs.
Beacon Group
308 W. Glenn St.
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-622-4874
Beacon Group’s mission is to create opportunities for people with disabilities. We currently serve over 1,800 people with disabilities each year, through job training and placement, supported and center-based employment and day treatment programs. We are the largest provider of workforce development and employment for persons with disabilities in Southern Arizona and last year placed 329 individuals into competitive employment.
Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona
PO Box 42436, Tucson AZ 85733,
520-777-4911
Candlelighters was founded by parents of children with cancer in 1985 with an overnight camp. This summer we held our 36th annual family camp on Mt Lemmon and Candlelighters has expanded to include many programs. We work with the pediatric oncology social workers at Diamond Children’s to help identify families in need of financial assistance for rent, utility, insurance and automobile expenses. We provide holiday gift wishes, a prom for the teens and other opportunities to local families who have a child navigating the challenges of cancer treatment and long term effects.
