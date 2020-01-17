Food City #171 — Tortilla Factory

History: Food City No. 171 received excellent and good ratings since 2017; but there were no reviews posted specifically for the Tortilla Factory, which received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 10.
What the inspector saw: Handwashing sinks did not have hot enough water, dusty tortilla conveyor belt with dusty fans overhead used to cool warm tortillas, three-compartment dishwashing sink did not have hot enough water.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 20.
Comment: “We take cleanliness, sanitation and the wholesomeness of the foods we sell very seriously,” said Ashley Shick, Bashas’ director of communication and public affairs. “We’re grateful that our compliance team was able to work with both our store and the Pima County Health Department to help the store pass its follow-up inspection in late December.”