19th Hole Bar + Grille
111 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley
History: Mainly good and excellent scores for several years but received a needs improvement rating April 3 and failed reinspection April 4.
What the inspector saw: Ham, cheese, pastrami and chicken wings stored at unsafe temperatures; dishwasher had no sanitizing solution; drain flies in floor drain; dirty floors throughout the facility.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection April 16.
Comments: Manager Greg Freland said faulty equipment was replaced and new operating procedures were adopted to prevent a recurrence.
Arizona DES/BEP Office Café
History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation April 4 and failed an April 26 follow-up inspection.
What the inspector saw: Ham, potato salad, feta cheese and “all items on the salad bar” were stored at unsafe temperatures; built-up food debris on can opener, slicer and other surfaces; several refrigerated foods had no use-by dates; bloated, damaged can of clam juice on dry goods shelf.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection May 6.
Comments: Brett Bezio of the Arizona Department of Economic Security, which operates the cafe as a training program for blind and visually disabled entrepreneurs, said problems were quickly corrected, and a corrective action plan was put in place prevent a recurrence.
Casa Video + Film Bar
History: Mainly good and excellent scores for several years but received a needs improvement rating April 16 and failed reinspection on April 26.
What the inspector saw: Hand-washing sink had no soap, hot water or paper towels.
Follow up: Passed a second reinspection May 6.
Comments: Manager Lance Pope said the problem has been corrected.
China Pasta House
History: Mainly good and excellent for several years but was placed on probation April 11.
What the inspector saw: Pork, noodles and sprouts stored at unsafe temperatures; refrigerated foods had no use-by dates; food debris on kitchen utensils; insects near dough mixer; onions, potatoes and cabbage were stored outdoors; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: Passed reinspection April 23.
Comments: A comment could not be obtained because the woman answering the phone said she did not speak English.
Chuy’s
History: Good and excellent scores for 20-plus years but received a needs improvement rating April 15 and failed reinspection on April 16.
What the inspector saw: Beef, chicken, fish, cabbage and pico de gallo stored at unsafe temperatures; food debris build-up on refrigerator shelves.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection April 25.
Comments: Owner Brian Latta noted the restaurant’s long history of positive health inspections and said problems were due to faulty equipment that was promptly replaced.
Circle K #1581
History: Good and excellent ratings until 2014, since then negative findings in six of 11 inspections. Most recently was placed on probation April 9, then failed three follow-up inspections April 19 and 29 and May 9.
What the inspector saw: Burritos, sausage biscuits, egg croissants and chocolate milk were stored at unsafe temperatures — a violation inspectors had identified twice.
Follow up: A fourth follow-up inspection is scheduled for May 20.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Circle K #3391
History: Good and excellent scores for years until 2018. Since then, three of five inspections had negative findings including a probation rating April 11, and failed re-inspection April 22.
What the inspector saw: Burritos and submarine sandwiches stored at unsafe temperatures —the third time inspectors identified the problem; refrigerator shelves were “covered with damp and soiled cardboard.”
Follow up: Passed a second re-inspection April 23.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Denny’s #6743
History: Mainly good and excellent scores since 2015 but was placed on probation April 18 and failed reinspection April 29.
What the inspector saw: Potatoes, gravy, squash and mushrooms stored at unsafe temperatures; strawberries covered in “mold-looking substance;” cockroach and trash found in storage unit.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection May 9.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Empire Pizza
History: Mainly good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation April 12 and failed a follow-up inspection April 22.
What the inspector saw: Sausage, shredded cheese and ranch dressing stored at unsafe temperatures — the third time inspectors identified the problem; drain flies and three dead cockroaches in dish room; dried food residue on kitchen utensils.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection April 26.
Comments: An email from the company said problems have been corrected.
Family Dollar Store #6302
History: Excellent ratings for years until 2018. Since then, negative findings in three of the last five inspections, including a needs improvement score April 11 and a failed reinspection April 22.
What the inspector saw: The store amassed large piles of trash outside that created potential harborage conditions for insects and rodents.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection May 1.
Comments: The store is under new management, said Bianca Serrato, the new manager.
KFC
History: Good and excellent ratings for five years but was placed on probation April 1 and failed two follow-up inspections on April 11 and 26.
What the inspector saw: “Brown, sticky residue” in storage area for fried chicken — the third time inspectors noted a cleanliness problem; paper towels not available at hand-washing sink — the second such violation; food containers worn and cracked; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: The date of next inspection was not immediately available.
Comments: Declined to comment.
La Casita De Molina
History: Good and excellent ratings since 2017 but was placed on probation April 19 and was briefly shut down as an imminent health hazard.
What the inspector saw: Dried beef, shredded beef, menudo, guacamole and cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; cook prepared carne asada with bare hands; two hand-washing sinks blocked and inaccessible; dirty refrigerators; several refrigerated foods had no use-by dates.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection April 29.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Lin’s Grand Buffet
History: Since opening in early 2017, the restaurant has failed five of 11 health inspections, including an April 15 probation rating and two failed follow-up inspections on April 26 and May 6.
What the inspector saw: Yellowtail sushi, chicken skewers and cooked chicken wings stored at unsafe temperatures; food debris on kitchen utensils; two hand-washing sinks blocked and inaccessible, four sinks lacked hot water; multiple refrigerated foods had no use-by dates.
Follow-up: A third follow-up inspection was scheduled for May 16 but results were not available by deadline.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Little Caesar’s # 3160
History: Good and excellent scores since 2016 but received a needs improvement rating April 19 and failed two reinspections April 25 and May 6.
What the inspector saw: Not enough hand-washing sinks to accommodate the number of employees; the lone hand-washing sink had a water supply so hot it could not be used for handwashing.
Follow up: A third follow-up inspection was scheduled for May 16 but results were not available by deadline.
Comments: Manager Jose Rosas said problems have been corrected.
Native Grill and Wings
History: Good ratings since 2017 but was placed on probation April 4.
What the inspector saw: Cook changed gloves several times without washing hands, a repeat violation; no soap at two hand-washing sinks; dried food debris in microwave; pans stored as clean had food debris — a problem identified twice before.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection April 15.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Papa Mike’s Homemade Jerky
History: Good and excellent scores since 2016 but received a needs improvement rating April 19 and failed reinspection April 29.
What the inspector saw: Operator was not keeping required records for food production, making product hard to trace if it ever had to be recalled for health reasons.
Follow up: Date of next inspection was not immediately available. An April 29 letter to operator Mike Larsen said his food service permit could be revoked if he doesn’t comply.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Rodolfo’s Mexican Food
History: Good and excellent scores for several years but was placed on probation April 18.
What the inspector saw: Live baby cockroach on food prep counter; salsa and cabbage stored at unsafe temperatures, the third citation for a food temperature violation; several refrigerated foods had no use-by dates; encrusted food debris on cooking utensils.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection April 29.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Sonic Drive-In
History: Good ratings since 2017 but was placed on probation April 1.
What the inspector saw: Grease buildup on kitchen surfaces and “general cleanliness issues throughout the facility,” indicating a “pattern of noncompliance” since inspectors had previously identified the same problem at least three times.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection April 11.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Tony’s New York Italian Style
History: Good and excellent until 2017. Since then, three out of five inspections had negative findings including an April 10 needs improvement rating and a failed reinspection April 23.
What the inspector saw: Macaroni salad, coleslaw, deli meats and pickles were stored at unsafe temperatures; “food splatter” on walls and door of walk-in refrigerator.
Follow up: Passed a second re-inspection May 3.
Comments: Owner Mark Paolini said a faulty refrigeration unit is no longer in use.