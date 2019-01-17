Maurice Gaines, Jaden Mitchell, McKenzie Barnes, Boobie Curry and Christian Young in attendance for Arizona-Oregon. pic.twitter.com/TjuI2dqVkb— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 18, 2019
With school back in session, several of Arizona’s football recruits for the 2019 class enrolled for the spring semester. Some of the newcomers sat in the Zona Zoo on Thursday night: cornerback Maurice Gaines and wide receivers Jaden Mitchell and Boobie Curry.
The freshmen were accompanied by UA defensive backs Christian Young and McKenzie Barnes. Quarterback Khalil Tate and linebacker Colin Schooler sat courtside across from Oregon’s bench. Schooler was recently named to ESPN’s “too early” 2019 college football All-America team.