In her softball career at Catalina Foothills, Nic Conway pitched the Falcons to a state championship, struck out 924 batters in 684 innings, and hit a cumulative .443 in 123 games. That’s one of the top careers in Tucson’s long history of softball excellence. Conway completed her pre-college days last week by pitching her summer club team, the 18U Arizona Firecrackers/Wedman to the USSA Far West National championship. Conway, who pitched three no-hitters, was named the tournament MVP. What’s next? She will enroll at Yale next month. In her years at Foothills, Conway did much more than play softball. She started and runs the charity “Headbandz for Hope,” makes and sells headbands for “Wipe Out Kids Cancer” and has raised more than $10,000 to help fund pediatric cancer research. Well done.