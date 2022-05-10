Foothills wins, stays alive in 5A softball playoffs; 2 volleyball teams advance

Catalina Foothills is still alive in the Class 5A state softball playoffs.

The third-seeded Falcons beat No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 8-7 in an elimination game at Amphi High School, advancing to Thursday's state semifinals. Foothills will take on top-seeded Surprise Willow Canyon at 5:30 p.m. at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix; the Falcons must win twice in a row to advance to the final.

On the other side of the 5A bracket, Sunnyside saw its season end with a 2-1 loss to No. 5 Lake Havasu at Rose Mofford. The ninth-seeded Blue Devils were hoping to advance through the loser's bracket to make it into the semis.

Top-seeded Cienega continued to roll through the Class 5A state volleyball playoffs, defeating No. 8 Catalina Foothills 24-26, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 to advance to the semifinals. Salpointe Catholic punched its ticket in the 4A semis with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 win over visiting Prescott. Both teams will play again Thursday night the chance to advance to Saturday's final.

Here's a look at Tuesday's scores and what's on tap for the rest of the week — as of now. Games will be added if/when Tucson teams advance:

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state playoffs, elimination game

No. 3 Catalina Foothills 8, No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 7

No. 5 Lake Havasu 2, No. 9 Sunnyside 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 1 Cienega def. No. 8 Catalina Foothills 3-1 (24-26, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16)

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 2 Salpointe Catholic def. No. 7 Prescott 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-19)

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Class 5A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 9 Desert Mountain/No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain winner vs. No. 1 Nogales at Hohokam Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite vs. No. 4 Canyon del Oro at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Walden Grove vs. No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Note: If Mesquite or Walden Grove win, teams will play an elimination game Thursday at Tempe Diablo Stadium

THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state semifinals

No. 3 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Surprise Willow Canyon at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Note: If the semifinal winner already has a loss, the teams will play an elimination game later Thursday.

Class 4A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)

No. 7 Cottonwood Mingus/No. 2 Phoenix Greenway winner vs. No. 1 Salpointe. Catholic at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Flagstaff Coconino/No. 4 Paradise Honors winner vs. No. 2 Canyon del Oro at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.

Note: If the semifinal winner already has a loss, the teams will play an elimination game later Thursday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state semifinals

No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain at No. 1 Cienega, 6 p.m.

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 3 ALA-Gilbert North at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

Class 3A state title game

No. 2 Winslow vs. No. 1 Sabino at Farrington Softball Stadium, 3 p.m.

