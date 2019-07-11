A veteran of eight NBA seasons with over $19 million in career earnings, former Washington standout Quincy Pondexter didn’t need to be coaching in the Peach Jam this week.
And when his Vegas Elite team let a one-point halftime lead on Wednesday night turn into a 94-84 loss to the Indy Heat, Pondexter really didn’t appear happy to be doing so.
“Four more games in AAU forever,” Pondexter told his team on Wednesday, referring to the Peach Jam being at the end of the EYBL circuit. “I don’t know if that hits you guys hard enough.”
Pondexter’s outburst may have worked. On Thursday, Vegas Elite beat All Ohio Red 86-77 and Mac Irvin Fire 85-82 to improve to 2-1 heading into the final day of pool play Friday.
“They played their butts off,” Pondexter said Thursday night. “I’m really proud of how they competed today.”
Pondexter said it still wasn’t necessarily hitting his rising seniors “as it should” that the Peach Jam is the final club-ball event of their careers, while the club coaching experience for him could also lead to other things.
Pondexter has spent the past four offseasons coaching club ball and running clinics, saying it is possible he could pursue coaching full-time after his playing career ends. Pondexter spent last season as a reserve wing with the Spurs.