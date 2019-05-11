Mike Candrea’s decision Saturday to start senior pitcher Gina Snyder in the Pac-12 finale at UCLA — Snyder started just five games previously this season — was a signal that Candrea has begun preparations for the NCAA Tournament, and he feels confident Arizona will be seeded in the top eight, which would give the Wildcats home-field advantage in the Regionals and Super Regionals. It’s possible Arizona could play UCLA at the Women’s College World Series; why give the Bruins another up-close chance to get a scouting report on Arizona’s No. 1 pitcher, Taylor McQuillin on Saturday? The Wildcats placed five players on the All-Pac-12 first team, one that was loaded with an unusually high number of 20 players. At first, that seemed like too many. But as I examined all 20 first-teamers — including McQuillin and UA teammates Jessie Harper, Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, Dejah Mulipola and Reyna Carranco — it looked legit. That’s how strong Pac-12 softball is at the top. Given Arizona’s competitive nature in its three-game series at No. 3 UCLA, I strongly suspect Candrea will return to the World Series for the first time since 2010.