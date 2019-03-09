1-4
Hurley’s record at McKale Center as a head coach and player. Hurley had lost to UA at McKale in three consecutive years before Saturday. As a point guard at Duke, he lost to the then-ninth-ranked Wildcats 77-75 in a double-overtime thriller on Feb. 24, 1991 — a game which many longtime UA fans consider one of the greatest regular-season contests in McKale Center history. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils had, in addition to Hurley, a cast of Christian Laettner, Grant Hill and Brian Davis. Arizona was one of two non-ACC teams to beat Duke that season. The Blue Devils went on to win the national championship.