This month, you can chill with cats and buy cat cookies. Or you can do yoga ... with kittens!
Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, a brand new rescue group, is bringing about a dozen kitties to Catalina Brewing Company on Saturday, Nov. 16 for an hour-long session that’s likely to be more cuddling than stretching.
“There’s very little yoga that gets done,” says Melissa Lesinsky, one of the founding members of the rescue organization, which launched at the start of October. “By the end of the event, usually all of the kittens are snuggling in someone’s lap.”
Lesinsky, who’s a veterinary technician by day and animal rescue super volunteer by night, has fostered cats and kittens for the last 10 years and has organized cat yoga sessions with other groups she’s been involved with in the past. She says yoga is a great way to see the kittens’ personalities and watch them run around and play.
Yoga instructor David Kleinman, of Cat in Tree Yoga, will lead the class. And while he might include some known poses like Majariasana, commonly called Cat Pose, you’ll likely get to try out some original poses like Cat Playing with Feather.
“It’s a seated pose and you reach into the air like you’re grabbing a feather,” Lesinsky says.
In case you find your furr-ever friend at the event, all of the kittens will be adoptable, Lesinsky says.