Salpointe Catholic athletic director Phil Gruensfelder made an exceptional hire last week when he appointed Arizona’s 12-time All-America swimmer Marcus Titus to be the girls swimming coach at Salpointe. Titus, 32, is deaf. He is a teacher at the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, which is also where he attended elementary school before enrolling at Flowing Wells High School. Titus was a big part of Arizona’s 2008 NCAA championship team, and reached the finals of the 100 breast stroke at the USA Olympic Trials in 2008 and 2012.