Former Arizona guard Terrell Brown posts indication he's transferring to Washington Huskies

Former Arizona guard Terrell Brown is heading back to his Seattle hometown, this time to play for the Huskies, according to his Twitter page.
Heart just turned purple 💜 pic.twitter.com/irNIvixwR3— Terrell Brown JR (@TerrellNBrown) March 25, 2021
After leading the WAC in scoring for Seattle U last season, Brown played a part-time starting role for the Wildcats as a grad transfer this season. The NCAA is allowing participants this season to have an extra year on their eligibility clocks, and Brown will be using his extra year at home.
The Huskies, who lost 10 of their last 12 games to finish just 5-23 overall, can use the help. Washington guards Nate Pryor, Marcus Tsohonis and Erik Stevenson have all entered the transfer portal.
Out of Seattle's Garfield High School, Brown wasn't recruited by the Huskies, or anyone in Division I, really. He began his career at a junior college in the Seattle area, then spent two seasons at Seattle U before moving to Arizona last summer.
Brown started nine of 26 games and averaged 25.6 minutes this season but he likely faced another sixth-man type of role at Arizona, especially if James Akinjo and Kerr Kriisa return to next season.
The leading scorer in the WAC during the 2019-20 season at Seattle U, Brown averaged just 7.3 points and 3.5 assists this season with the Wildcats while shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.
Brown took over a starting role when Jemarl Baker broke his wrist on Jan. 9, but later relinquished it to Kriisa, who began starting on Feb. 11 against Oregon State and continued starting the rest of the season except for against Washington on Senior Day. In that Feb. 27 game, Brown started 1 for 11 and missed all six 3-pointers he took.
“In some ways, he might have wanted to play too well tonight,” UA coach Sean Miller said after that game. “This is his final home game, at least this season, and he was honored before the game. I think it’s the first time his family has actually been able to see him play live. And I never really saw him relax out there.”
As it turned out, Brown was also playing against his future team, one that didn't recruit him out of Seattle's Garfield High School. Brown went to Shoreline Community College as a freshman, then walked on to Seattle U as a sophomore and became a standout as a junior in 2019-20 before transferring to Arizona.
Brown, Ira Lee and now Jemarl Baker are expected to transfer from Arizona, putting the Wildcats right at the 13-player scholarship maximum if there is no further movement. Lee and Baker are fourth-year players with the extra year to play while Baker is a junior now with two years left to play if he wants.