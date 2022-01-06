Former Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin hired by USFL's Houston Gamblers

Kevin Sumlin is back in Houston.

This time, the former Arizona head coach will lead the USFL's Houston Gamblers, according to ESPN's Cole Cubelic.

Houston is one of eight teams in the USFL, a professional football league set to launch in April with games broadcasted on Fox, FS1, NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

Sumlin takes over the Gamblers, which shares the same division with Birmingham Stallions, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits. Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik will coach Birmingham, while longtime NFL coach Todd Haley will lead Tampa Bay; Bart Andrus will take over New Orleans.

This will be Sumlin's third coaching stint in the east Texas area. He went 35-17 at the University of Houston and had its best season in program history, finishing 12-0 in the regular season behind the quarterback play of Case Keenum, before losing to Southern Miss in the Conference USA championship game.