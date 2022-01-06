 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin hired by USFL's Houston Gamblers

Arizona Football's first spring practice

Arizona Football Head Coach Kevin Sumlin walk through players while they warm-up during Arizona Football's first spring practice at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center in Tucson, Ariz., on March 2, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Kevin Sumlin is back in Houston. 

This time, the former Arizona head coach will lead the USFL's Houston Gamblers, according to ESPN's Cole Cubelic.

Houston is one of eight teams in the USFL, a professional football league set to launch in April with games broadcasted on Fox, FS1, NBC, Peacock and USA Network. 

Sumlin takes over the Gamblers, which shares the same division with Birmingham Stallions, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits. Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik will coach Birmingham, while longtime NFL coach Todd Haley will lead Tampa Bay; Bart Andrus will take over New Orleans. 

This will be Sumlin's third coaching stint in the east Texas area. He went 35-17 at the University of Houston and had its best season in program history, finishing 12-0 in the regular season behind the quarterback play of Case Keenum, before losing to Southern Miss in the Conference USA championship game. 

Sumlin coached six seasons at Texas A&M in nearby College Station, posting a 51-26 record. The renowned years of the Sumlin era at Texas A&M included Heisman Trophy winner and star quarterback Johnny Manziel. Sumlin was fired following the 2017 season, but was hired by Arizona to succeed the dismissed Rich Rodriguez. 

In three seasons — two with star quarterback Khalil Tate — at the UA, Sumlin went 9-20, including a winless pandemic-affected 2020 season capped by a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State. Sumlin was fired the following day and owed a $7.5 million buyout, and was replaced by new head coach Jedd Fisch. 

Since his firing at the UA, Sumlin stayed in Tucson with his youngest son, Joey, who was a standout linebacker for Salpointe Catholic in 2021, while his other son, Jackson, is a walk-on tight end for the Oklahoma Sooners. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

