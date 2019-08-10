Craig Bergman arrived on Arizona’s campus in 1985 as a top quarterback recruit from Santa Rosa, California, who strongly competed for the starting job on Dick Tomey’s first team in 1987. As it turned out, Bergman played more basketball at Arizona (as a walk-on) than football, losing the QB job to Bobby Watters and then Ronald Veal. He coached at the Bay Area’s Monte Vista-Danville High School for 21 years before retiring in 2018. Last week, Bergman tried a new sport — baseball. He was what the San Francisco Giants refer to as “Ball Dudes” — people who sit down the baselines at Oracle Park, retrieving foul balls and handing them to fans. Bergman is still close friends with ex-UA teammates Steve Kerr and Craig McMillan. Kerr is frequently shown in TV shots as part of the Oracle Park faithful.