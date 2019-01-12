After Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence impressively led the Tigers to the national championship last week, Ronald Veal, Arizona’s starting QB from 1987-90, became the hottest QB coach in the business. Veal told Sports Illustrated, “I’d be a fool if I said I taught him how to throw a football. That’s a gift from God.” Ronald Veal? He operates the Ron Veal Football Camp in the greater Atlanta area and helped coach Lawrence since he was 12. What’s more, Veal is the personal coach for high school junior Harrison Bailey, who has already committed to Tennessee and is apt to be the No. 1 high school quarterback in his class. Veal has been operating his camp since 2001, and is also part of QB Collective, a national coaching group that includes NFL head coaches Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. Unlike Clemson’s Lawrence, Veal was an option quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida, starting as a true freshman at Arizona and helping the Wildcats go 3-0-1 against ASU. He has also been a school teacher in Georgia.